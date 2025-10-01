'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes history as biggest winner in show's history

A Connecticut woman became the biggest winner in Wheel of Fortune history Tuesday night after taking home more than $1 million in prizes.

Christina Derevjanik of Stamford, Connecticut, won a total of $1,035,155, becoming only the fourth contestant ever to land the show's $1 million grand prize and the first since Ryan Seacrest took over as host, according to a press release.

Over the course of the game, Derevjanik collected $35,155 in cash and prizes, including trips to Montana and Tokyo, before advancing to the bonus round. She chose the category "Living Things" and correctly solved the puzzle, "PACK OF COYOTES."

Seacrest then revealed the $1 million envelope, sparking confetti and cheers as Derevjanik celebrated her historic win.

Co-host Vanna White hugged her, saying, "I'm so happy for you!" Seacrest added, "Congratulations, you're my first million-dollar winner. I have a tear in my eye."

Following the episode, Seacrest told her she had become the biggest winner in the show's history, to which Derevjanik responded, "I have no words!"

Derevjanik later admitted, "I was trying to manifest this. I was hoping for confetti, but I never thought it would actually happen."

Outside the game show spotlight, Derevjanik works in marketing for a utilities company. In her free time, she enjoys solving puzzles, watching Hallmark movies and hiking with her dog, Hazel. An avid runner, she has completed 11 half marathons and one full marathon.

The $1 million grand prize wedge was first introduced in 2008 during the show's 26th season.

To claim it, contestants must land on the wedge, solve the puzzle and make it to the bonus round without hitting bankruptcy.

The prize has only been awarded three times before, including to Michelle Lowenstein in 2008, Autumn Erhard in 2013 and Sarah Manchester in 2014.

