'Whiplash' headed back to theaters for 10th anniversary

Sony Pictures Classics just announced that Whiplash, the drama that netted J.K. Simmons a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for playing possibly the world's most insane music teacher, is headed back to theaters.

The re-release is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the film from director Damien Chazelle, who followed up the breakout movie starring Miles Teller with the Oscar-winning La La Land.

In the movie, Teller plays Andrew Neiman, a drummer who ends up under the abusive tutelage of Simmons' Terrence Fletcher, an instructor at an elite musical conservatory.

The film also won Academy Awards for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

Whiplash will also have a 4K HD Digital release on Sept. 20, following a special anniversary screening at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9.

