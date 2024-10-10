William Shatner introduces Julien's Auctions' "Bid Long and Prosper" event

William Shatner, the man who is synonymous with Star Trek, appears in a new video from Julien's Auctions to promote its forthcoming "Bid Long and Prosper" event.

The spot has Shatner reunited with the very Trek communicator he held as Capt. James T. Kirk on the show 60 years ago. The prop — which, the spot specifies, does not produce its iconic "chirp" as heard in the promo — will be one of more than 200 items from the groundbreaking sci-fi franchise in the auction on Nov. 9.

The piece is expected to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000 — but as in nearly every case, screen-used props often sell for much more than the estimates.

Also up for grabs is Kirk's screen-used phaser prop, expected to sell in that same price range.

Other items that were close to Shatner, literally, include the Starfleet uniform he wore, with an estimated price of $65,000 to $85,000.

The actor, author and real-life space traveler says, "When I did my three-year stint on Star Trek, each year we were in jeopardy of not being renewed." The fact that the show ignited a "phenomenon," Shatner says, "Nobody could have anticipated that."

The navigation console from the Enterprise is also hitting the block, and you can be sure it will go for more than the $50,000 to $70,000 estimation.

Shatner also reminisced about his real-life trip off-planet in 2022, aboard a Blue Origins rocket, and spoke of the "passion" Star Trek stoked in people to pursue careers in aeronautics and engineering. Shatner enthused, "My gosh! That's incredible!"

