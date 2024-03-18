With call to support his favorite charities, Lance Reddick's widow marks year since star's death

John Wick star Lance Reddick passed away unexpectedly at 60 years old on March 17, 2023, and his widow, Stephanie, has taken to social media to mark the somber anniversary for a good cause.

To a smiling photo of the star and one of his beloved dogs -- both wearing sunglasses -- Stephanie posted, "To mark the one year passing of Lance, I'd like to encourage his fans to give back."

She then listed the Instagram handles of "two of Lance's favorite charities," MomCares.org and The Walden School.

The former provides "compassionate care to historically under-supported mothers with previous NICU experience," while the latter is a New Hampshire-based organization that runs summer music education programs.

Stephanie closed by thanking fans "for all your love and support."

The couple married in 2011 and had two children, Yvonne Nicole and Christopher Reddick.

