Zoë Kravitz details how she 'destroyed' Taylor Swift's bathroom thanks to a pet snake

Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz are pals, but we bet when Taylor invited Zoë and her mom, Lisa Bonet, to stay at her place, she didn't expect it would result in the destruction of her bathroom.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Zoë explained that when people were being evacuated due to the LA wildfires in January, Taylor invited her and Bonet to stay at her home in the area, because she wasn't there at the time. When Bonet arrived, Zoë noted that she'd brought along her pet snake, Orpheus.

After two weeks there, Zoë said she was packing up to leave when her mom called her in a panic and asked her to come upstairs. It turns out the snake had disappeared into a hole next to a built-in banquette in the bathroom. Bonet grabbed the snake's tail and tried to pull her out, but couldn't.

"The snake is getting further and further in. ... I was panicking so much," Zoë told Seth. Finally, the house manager came to the rescue, with a crowbar.

"[He] starts having to tear apart this banquette, we're ripping up the tile, we're scratching the walls," she continued. "Me and my mom are both holding the snake, completely destroyed Taylor's bathroom." Meyers actually showed a photo of the comical scene.

Zoë told the house manager she'd pay for everything and asked him not to say anything to Taylor.

"I remember calling her and saying, 'Hey ... I wanted to talk to you about something,'" said Zoë.

To which Taylor replied, "Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?"

Meyers cracked, "I feel like that snake's gonna get at least three songs on the next album."

