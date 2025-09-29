Zoey Deutch announces engagement to Jimmy Tatro

Jimmy Tatro and Zoey Deutch attend the Theater Camp Premiere Party hosted by Acura during Sundance Film Festival 2023 on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura)

Zoey Deutch is officially engaged.

The actress announced on Sunday that she and longtime boyfriend Jimmy Tatro have been secretly engaged for three months, sharing the happy news in a joint Instagram post.

"Three months engaged to the love of my life," Deutch wrote, alongside a selfie of the pair as she showed off her engagement ring.

Friends and followers quickly flooded the comments with well-wishes.

"Sooo happy for yooooou," Vanessa Hudgens wrote, while Olivia Munn commented, "CONGRATS!!!!"

"Congratulations, beautiful angel!!" Lili Reinhart added.

The couple first went public with their romance on Valentine's Day 2021, when Tatro shared several photos of them together on Instagram with the caption, "Just using today as an excuse to post some top-notch, untapped Zoey content."

Since then, they've frequently celebrated each other online, including Tatro's 2022 birthday tribute calling Deutch his "favorite person" and a post from Deutch in February 2024 that she captioned, "Happy Jimmy Day, @jimmy!!"

