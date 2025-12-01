'Zootopia 2' wins the Thanksgiving weekend with $156 million

Zootopia 2, the sequel to the 2016 Disney animated film, was the holiday box office champ, bringing in $156 million during the five-day Thanksgiving day weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.

According to Variety, that holiday take marks the second-best Thanksgiving opening for a film following 2024's Moana 2, which brought in $225 million.

Wicked: For Good also had a strong Thanksgiving box office, earning $93 million for a second place showing, bringing its total domestic box office to $270.4 million.

The weekend's only two other new releases to land in the top 10 include the Elizabeth Olsen/Miles Teller film Eternity at #6 with a Thanksgiving weekend box office of $5.23 million, and Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, at #8 with $1.35 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Zootopia 2 - $156 million

2. Wicked: For Good – $93 million

3. Now You See Me: Now You Don't – $10.09 million

4. Predator: Badlands – $6.62 million

5. The Running Man – $5.52 million

6. Eternity - $5.23 million

7. Rental Family – $3.07 million

8. Hamnet – $1.35 million

9. Sisu: Road to Revenge – $1.2 million

10. Regretting You – $710,000

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

