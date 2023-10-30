FAQ: Claiming Prizes

Q: CAN MY PHYSICAL PRIZE BE MAILED TO MY ADDRESS ON FILE?

Main answer is no - we don’t mail winners prizes due to the liability of the prizes getting lost or stolen.

Depending on a winner’s situation, we could make a ONE time exception as long as the winner understands we are not responsible if their prizes get lost or stolen in transit.

Prizes that are valued at $200 or more will NOT make that exception – winner must come and pick up their prize at the station.





Q: I’M A FLORIDA RESIDENT, BUT I HAVE AN OUT OF STATE DRIVER’S LICENSE. CAN I STILL CLAIM MY PRIZES?

Due to contest eligibility requirements winner must provide an accepted identification as a Florida resident for all prizes which includes:

A valid Florida driver’s license or other Florida-issued photo ID

A valid photo ID issued by another state or the U.S. government accompanied by acceptable proof of residency in Florida within a minimum time span of three months.

Ex) A copy of a utility bill with the winner’s name.





Q: I WORK DURING YOUR BUSINESS HOURS AND I WILL NOT BE ABLE TO GET MY PRIZE MYSELF. COULD I HAVE SOMEONE ELSE GET IT FOR ME?

Absolutely! Please see the requirements of a prize pick up for an authorized personage.





Q: HOW LONG DO I HAVE TO PICK UP MY PRIZE?

All prizes must be claimed within 30 days of winning with the exception of concert and event tickets.





Q: IT’S BEEN PASSED THE 30 DAYS; WOULD I STILL BE ABLE TO PICK UP MY PRIZE?

Prizes that haven’t been claimed within said 30 days will result in forfeiture of the prize. Unclaimed prizes may not be substituted nor replaced.





Q: I JUST WON A PRIZE ON AIR, BUT WAS TOLD MY PRIZE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP YET. DOES THE 30 DAYS APPLY AS SOON AS I WIN MY PRIZE?

No – Your 30 days will start as soon as the promotions department reaches out to you via email or phone to notify you that your prize is available for pick up.





Q: I HAVEN’T HEARD ANYTHING ABOUT MY CONCERT TICKETS THAT I WON A FEW MONTHS AGO. WHO SHOULD I REACH OUT TO FIND OUT MORE INFORMATION ON WHEN THEY WILL BECOME AVAILABLE?

If the promotions department doesn’t reach out as soon as you win your concert tickets it’s because your tickets won’t be available until closer to the concert’s show date – this is very normal!

Prior to your concert tickets arrival, you can always give us a call at (321) 281-2001 during business hours to double check that we have your correct contact information for you to receive your tickets as soon as we receive them.





Q: IT’S A WEEK BEFORE THE CONCERT’S SHOW DATE AND I STILL HAVEN’T RECEIVED MY TICKETS, WHAT SHOULD I DO?

If you have already signed your winner release form, please check the email address which was provided to our promotions department for an email in your inbox or spam mail for your tickets. Digital tickets usually come from Ticketmaster, Live Nation Ticketmaster, AXS, etc. If you still need assistance locating your tickets, please call our offices ASAP.

If you haven’t received a winner release form to sign, please give us a call ASAP.





Q: THE CONCERT I WON TICKETS TO ALREADY PASSED AND I SIGNED MY RELEASE FORM, BUT NEVER RECEIVED MY TICKETS. CAN I GET COMPENSATION TO ATTEND ANOTHER SHOW SINCE I WASN’T ABLE TO ATTEND THE ORIGINAL SHOW I HAD WON TICKETS TO?

If we have evidence of sending your tickets and making multiple attempts of contacting you to accept your tickets then no – your tickets may not be substituted nor replaced with another show.





Q: THE CONCERT / EVENT I WON TICKETS TO JUST GOT CANCELLED; COULD I BE COMPENSATED FOR ANOTHER PRIZE?

No – We are not responsible if any event or any portion of it gets cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer.





Q: I RECEIVED MY TICKETS / PRIZE ALREADY FROM THE STATION, BUT I MISPLACE IT AND CAN’T FIND IT. COULD THE STATION REPLACE MY LOST PRIZE?

No – We are not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Event tickets, vouchers, or certificates.



If you have any additional questions or concerns about your prize pick up, feel free to contact our Promotions Coordinator Amanda Do Nascimento at amanda.donascimento@cmg.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group