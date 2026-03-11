PHOTOS: Most iconic Academy Awards red carpet looks

ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

THE OSCARS® - The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite. "The Oscars" will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC via Getty Images) ZENDAYA

(ABC/ABC via Getty Images)