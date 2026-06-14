15 best East Coast beach towns to live in year-round, according to data

To see where the best beach towns are on the East Coast, Stacker collected data from a WalletHub study comparing U.S. beach towns across six primary categories.

4kclips // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

The 15 best East Coast beach towns to live in

Whether you dream of waking up to the sun rising over the Atlantic Ocean, listening to the waves lapping against the shore, or scrunching your toes in the sand during cocktail hour, a peaceful beach day is a fantasy shared by many. And with warm summer weather finally here, you might be considering a permanent move to the nearest coastal community calling your name.

The East Coast has a plethora of great spots to soak up some sunshine, from New England locales known for their fresh seafood, to Southern hotspots bustling with unique attractions. But since visiting a beach town is a far cry from living in one, you'll have to find out which of these places are best for putting down roots.

To see where the best beach towns are on the East Coast, Stacker collected data from a WalletHub study comparing U.S. beach towns across six primary categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities were ranked across 62 key indicators of livability, and they all had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor.

Left off the list—Florida's Gulf Coast beach towns, as this list's focus was targeted on the East Coast. That didn't hurt Florida's ranking on the list.

Ready to make the leap to beach life? Your next hometown might just be on the list.

Iracaz // Wikimedia Commons (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Mount Sinai, New York

- National rank: #54

- Total score: 53.6

- Affordability rank: #34

- Weather rank: #128

- Safety rank: #54

- Economy rank: #105

- Education & health rank: #1

- Quality of life rank: #136

Located on New York's Long Island Sound, Mt. Sinai has a 2-mile-long peninsula that's home to Cedar Beach Main, Cedar Beach West, and Mount Sinai Harbor.

Run by the town of Brookhaven, this recreation area is connected by a marine sanctuary, nature preserve, boardwalk, and walking trails. Activities on tap include basketball, hiking, and boating. There's clamming and fishing, too: Snapper, flounder, and so much more are all waiting to be hooked.

Beachside Tribe // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#14. Cocoa Beach, Florida

- National rank: #49

- Total score: 53.9

- Affordability rank: #8

- Weather rank: #100

- Safety rank: #115

- Economy rank: #113

- Education & health rank: #28

- Quality of life rank: #31

If you're looking to live near some great waves—with no rocks or reefs, just a shallow sandbar—Cocoa Beach is for you. An ideal spot to get a bird's-eye view of surfing underway is the historic Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier, which spans 800 feet above the Atlantic. Those who prefer working up a sweat can find plenty of beach volleyball courts, as well. Keep an eye out, too, for rocket launches. This is Florida's Space Coast, with the Kennedy Space Center nearby.

History and shopping are combined in downtown Historic Cocoa Village, which was settled in the mid-1800s. Cocoa Village's tree-lined streets meander past around 50 shops, art galleries, and restaurants.

Sorin Vidis // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. Rye, New York

- National rank: #46

- Total score: 54.6

- Affordability rank: #99

- Weather rank: #92

- Safety rank: #37

- Economy rank: #77

- Education & health rank: #1

- Quality of life rank: #117

Ferris wheel rides have been taking place at Rye, New York's Playland since 1929. This boardwalk attraction is still going strong with its Dragon Coaster, Log Flume, and Go Karts. Don't forget to check out Rye Golf Club's 18-hole Devereux Emmet course, with its views of the Long Island Sound.

This seaside locale has everything a heart could desire, from its thriving Rye Arts Center to more than 2 miles of trails at the Rye Nature Center. Look for the white sands of Oakland Beach to unwind after an adventurous day.

Noah Densmore // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Stuart, Florida

- National rank: #45

- Total score: 54.7

- Affordability rank: #25

- Weather rank: #40

- Safety rank: #128

- Economy rank: #84

- Education & health rank: #117

- Quality of life rank: #13

Fishermen know that Stuart is the Sailfish Capital of the World, also known as the Treasure Coast. The area is nicknamed The Panama Canal of Florida due to its location on the Okeechobee Waterway, which extends to the Gulf of Mexico in Ft. Myers.

For those who sigh over small-town charm, Stuart's historic and pedestrian-friendly downtown has excellent shopping options. Arrive Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to partake in local farmers' fare at the Stuart Green Market. Keep walking down the boardwalk to the St. Lucie River to see dolphins playing in the surf and fishermen casting their reels.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. Portland, Maine

- National rank: #41

- Total score: 55.6

- Affordability rank: #120

- Weather rank: #106

- Safety rank: #81

- Economy rank: #25

- Education & health rank: #76

- Quality of life rank: #17

Portland, Maine's iconic rocky coastline and working waterfront make this city a must for those who enjoy walkable cities. Explore the vibrant waters of Casco Bay, with its sandy beaches and nature in full bloom, or discover the vibrant murals of the city's art scene.

Check out favorite local spots like the nature preserve/forest Baxter Woods, the Calendar Islands, and Mt Katahdin, Maine's highest peak. After working up an appetite from a day of exploration, there's nothing better to cap off the day than eating some of the 40 million pounds of lobster that local fishermen bring to shore per year.

sailn1 // Wikimedia Commons (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. North Palm Beach, Florida

- National rank: #33

- Total score: 56.6

- Affordability rank: #5

- Weather rank: #39

- Safety rank: #104

- Economy rank: #95

- Education & health rank: #4

- Quality of life rank: #115

North Palm Beach is home to John D. MacArthur Beach State Park. Located on a barrier island, the park has 1.6 miles of beach, perfect for swimming, stand-up paddleboarding, and snorkeling. Kayakers are encouraged to explore the park's Munyon Island estuary. You'll want to meet the park's residents (i.e., the sea turtle population) during a guided walk, which is a seasonal activity.

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Wilmington, North Carolina

- National rank: #32

- Total score: 56.8

- Affordability rank: #102

- Weather rank: #46

- Safety rank: #69

- Economy rank: #91

- Education & health rank: #80

- Quality of life rank: #20

If Wilmington looks familiar, it's likely because you've seen it featured in hundreds of films (the "Scream" franchise, "Ironman 3," "The Secret Life of Bees") and television series ("Dawson's Creek," "One Tree Hill," "Eastbound & Down.") Not only does the Atlantic Ocean provide great settings, but so, too, does the Cape Fear River. Backdrops don't get much dreamier than Wilmington's downtown river district and riverwalk. Don't forget its sweet beach communities, including Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach.

Wilmington is also home to the University of North Carolina Wilmington, making it a standout from other beach towns. A nice perk for visitors and residents alike is the 15-mile Gary Cross Trail that runs through campus and makes for excellent cycling and walking (including the Heide-Trask Drawbridge). Also on campus is the 10-acre Bluethenthal Wildflower Preserve and the 174-acre Ev-Henwood Nature Preserve, a hardwood forest that's part of North Carolina's Birding Trail.

Holding vigil over Wilmington is one of its historic attractions: the Battleship North Carolina used in World War II.

Jesse Kunerth // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Satellite Beach, Florida

- National rank: #28

- Total score: 57.3

- Affordability rank: #1

- Weather rank: #59

- Safety rank: #102

- Economy rank: #118

- Education & health rank: #9

- Quality of life rank: #91

This small beach town is located on a barrier island close to Patrick Space Force Base and is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean, Banana River, and Indian River. This cumulative 7.7 miles of shoreline lends itself to an active community.

A special neighborhood getaway is Samsons Island Nature Preserve. Accessible only by water (the city provides free transport on the first Sunday of every month), this 52-acre park beckons anyone who wants to immerse themselves in nature. While there, take in the surroundings by hiking, biking, fishing, or checking out the 30 different species of birds that make the island their home.

GagliardiPhotography// Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Fernandina Beach, Florida

- National rank: #25

- Total score: 57.4

- Affordability rank: #37

- Weather rank: #43

- Safety rank: #63

- Economy rank: #56

- Education & health rank: #91

- Quality of life rank: #26

Amelia Island's Fernandina Beach is a Victorian seaport village that has seen its share of pirates, bootleggers, shrimpers, and Gilded Age millionaires over the years.

First things first—walk along the Fernandina Beach Main Street District. This National Historic District has 50 blocks filled with eclectic shops, restaurants, history, and, yes, revelry. Case in point, the Artrageous Artwalk is held on the second Saturday of each month. This is an excellent time to get to know one's neighbors—photographers, bakers, potters, welders, and perhaps a pirate or two.

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Jacksonville Beach, Florida

- National rank: #24

- Total score: 57.6

- Affordability rank: #13

- Weather rank: #48

- Safety rank: #124

- Economy rank: #2

- Education & health rank: #5

- Quality of life rank: #51

If you're going to live in Jacksonville Beach, refer to it like a local: Jax Beach. A popular destination for cyclers, the 22 miles of white sand beach along Florida's First Coast welcomes adventure.

For those who have furry companions, there are four pet-friendly haunts to choose from: Neptune Beach, Mayport Naval Air Station, Atlantic Beach, and, of course, Jax Beach itself. Make friends with dolphins while surfing in Huguenot Park, Atlantic Beach, or Mayport Poles at Hanna Park.

7effiC // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Jupiter, Florida

- National rank: #22

- Total score: 58.0

- Affordability rank: #3

- Weather rank: #21

- Safety rank: #108

- Economy rank: #9

- Education & health rank: #43

- Quality of life rank: #63

If baseball season is the only season that matters to you, consider Jupiter, home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals spring training camps.

There's much more to see in Jupiter, though, including the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum located in Jupiter's Loxahatchee River Historical Society. The Lighthouse Moonrise Tours are highly suggested. Some area beaches to make your favorites include Carlin Park, Ocean Cay Park, and Jupiter Beach Park. Head to the Loggerhead Marinelife Center to learn about local sea turtle hatchlings.

Sergey and Marina Pyataev // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Vero Beach, Florida

- National rank: #12

- Total score: 60.2

- Affordability rank: #49

- Weather rank: #34

- Safety rank: #68

- Economy rank: #76

- Education & health rank: #93

- Quality of life rank: #8

Some call Vero Beach the Hamptons of Florida. As upscale as it seems, there's a prevailing sense of funkiness reminding you that beach life is all about being laidback. Putting one in just such a mood are Vero Beach's Golden Sands Park, Wabasso Beach Park, Treasure Shores Beach Park, and so many more.

A different kind of ambiance comes with a visit to McKee Botanical Garden. Tropical hammocks and water lilies exude rest and relaxation. Magic also lives at the Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge. As the first National Wildlife Refuge in the U.S., this 5,400-acre island is lush with salt marsh and mangroves, habitats just right for the resident migratory white pelicans and nesting brown pelicans.

Rob Hainer // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

- National rank: #11

- Total score: 60.6

- Affordability rank: #50

- Weather rank: #8

- Safety rank: #112

- Economy rank: #88

- Education & health rank: #58

- Quality of life rank: #4

There are two Myrtle Beaches on this list, starting with this one. Both are in South Carolina's Horry County. Both co-exist along the 60-mile Grand Strand, a sandy stretch of East Coast beach heaven. And if you're a golfer, both feature fairways you'll want to take advantage of.

Broadway at the Beach is a must for visitors and residents alike. Shopping and restaurants abound, as does entertainment, with one of its four theaters devoted to Broadway shows.

Myrtle Beach also has two state parks. A standout for fishermen is Myrtle Beach State Park's fishing pier. Horseback riding down the white sand beach is an excellent alternative to fishing. Huntington Beach State Park's 2,500 acres on Murrell's Inlet are ideal for birdwatchers as over 300 species of birds live there. The park's freshwater lake may give a glimpse of local alligators.

An upscale neighborhood that's captured the heart of many is Pawley's Island. Spanish moss drips from the trees and creeks call for crabbing. New residents are encouraged to pick up a namesake Pawley's Island hammock to hang in your new Myrtle Beach backyard.

FloridaStock // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Boca Raton, Florida

- National rank: #8

- Total score: 62.1

- Affordability rank: #11

- Weather rank: #4

- Safety rank: #109

- Economy rank: #30

- Education & health rank: #18

- Quality of life rank: #21

Boca Raton, or Boca, as the locals call it, lifts spirits upon seeing the city's pink-hued Mediterranean Revival architecture, compliments of 1920s architect Addison Mizner. Speaking of Mizner, Mizner Park Amphitheater keeps fans of live music enthralled with everything from tribute band concerts to UB40 on tour. While in the neighborhood, peruse the luxury shops of Mizner Park.

Another sort of open-air fun can be had at Florida Atlantic University Stadium. Soccer fans will applaud events featuring the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team and the NCAA Women's Soccer College Cup. Those lured by the Atlantic Ocean should head to Red Reef Park for some snorkeling.

PQK // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

- National rank: #5

- Total score: 62.9

- Affordability rank: #20

- Weather rank: #9

- Safety rank: #92

- Economy rank: #7

- Education & health rank: #10

- Quality of life rank: #18

North Myrtle Beach is the birthplace of the Shag dance. Nine miles of the Grand Strand's coastline are in North Myrtle Beach, and those beaches—Cherry Grove, Windy Hill, Ocean Drive, and Crescent Beach—epitomize East Coast beach living.

Golf is a major pastime in North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach, with a multitude of courses that will test skill levels. Prefer other sports? North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex has a host of activities available: lacrosse, softball, soccer, pickleball, and even quidditch. Barefoot Landing, with its shopping, dining, live entertainment, and fireworks, will appeal to residents and visitors alike.

Kissing the North Carolina border is the quaint fishing village of Little River, the oldest community in the area. With fresh seafood hitting Little River's docks daily, it's no surprise folks flock there for the annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival and Little River ShrimpFest.15