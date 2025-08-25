15 years of 'Teenage Dream': Katy Perry's album by the numbers

Fifteen years ago, Katy Perry had it on lock. Her third album, Teenage Dream, was released Aug. 24, 2010, and it turned her life into something resembling the project's title.

Teenage Dream was the first album in history by a woman to spin off five #1 singles: "California Gurls," the title track, "Firework," "E.T." and "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)." The only previous album ever to have achieved this was Michael Jackson's 1987 release, Bad.

The album debuted at #1 in the U.S. and topped the charts in multiple countries around the world, including Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the U.K and Austria. To date, it has been RIAA-certified Diamond for sales of more than 10 million copies. Plus, the album was the first to produce four Diamond-certified singles: "Firework," the title track, "California Gurls" and "E.T."

Teenage Dream and its singles also earned Katy seven Grammy nominations, but failed to win any.

Fifteen years on, according to Spotify, Teenage Dream is still racking up listeners. It saw its highest streaming day on that platform on July 4, 2025. It's Katy's most-streamed release on Spotify globally, having earned more than 1 billion streams overall. Plus, five songs from it are in Spotify's Billions Club: "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)," "The One that Got Away," "Teenage Dream," "Firework" and "California Gurls."

The album's most-streamed track -- and Katy's most-streamed track of all time, in fact -- is "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)," with just under 1.6 billion streams. That's more than the two songs that most people think of as Katy's signature tunes, "Firework" and "Roar."

On her current Lifetimes tour, Katy is playing about eight songs from Teenage Dream.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.