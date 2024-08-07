2 arrested for planning terror plot at Taylor Swift show in Vienna: Police

Security measures have been increased for Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna, Austria, after two suspects were arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack, authorities said.
A 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested Wednesday morning and a second suspect was arrested in the afternoon, according to Franz Ruf, director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior.
The suspects allegedly radicalized themselves online, Ruf said at a press conference.
Vienna was a target of their planned attack, and the 19-year-old suspect had a particular focus on Swift's Vienna concert, Ruf said.
