2014 Shawn Mendes single to appear in upcoming 3D animated film 'Butterfly Tale'

Shawn Mendes' original music was featured in the movie Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, for which he also voiced the main character, last year. Now, another Shawn song will appear in yet another family-friendly film.

Variety reports that Shawn's song "Something Big" will be part of an upcoming 3D animated movie called Butterfly Tale. It's about Patrick, a one-winged monarch butterfly who "becomes an unlikely hero" by "facing his fear and embracing his uniqueness." Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany voices one of the characters.

"Something Big" was the second single from Shawn's 2015 debut album, Handwritten; it was originally released in November 2014.

It's not clear when the movie will be released; it's being shopped at the Cannes Film Market in France next week.

