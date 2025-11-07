2026 Grammy Awards: The nominees

Grammy trophies sit in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards were announced on Friday.

Kendrick Lamar received the most nominations overall with nine, while other top nominees included Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Leon Thomas. Here are the nominees in the top four categories at this year's award show, which will return to CBS and Paramount+ on Feb. 1.

Album of the Year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Mutt – Leon Thomas

Chromakopia – Tyler, The Creator

Song of the Year

"Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Anxiety" – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

"APT." – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)

"DtMF" – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

"Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters]" – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

"Luther" – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar with SZA)

"Manchild" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

"Wildflower" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Record of the Year

"DtMF" – Bad Bunny

"Manchild" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Anxiety" – Doechii

"Wildflower" – Billie Eilish

"Abracadabra" – Lady Gaga

"Luther" – Kendrick Lamar with SZA

"The Subway" – Chappell Roan

"APT." – Rosé, Bruno Mars

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marías

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

The full list of nominees can be found at Grammy.com.

