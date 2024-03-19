24k BS: Bruno Mars doesn't owe us $50 million, says MGM Resorts

Bruno Mars has been headlining at the Park MGM in Las Vegas for years now, but a report stating that he's spent a lot of those years running up debt at the tables is "completely false."

A report on Friday alleged Bruno owes the company $50 million in gambling debts and further claimed that the reason why Bruno continues to play his residency is to pay down that debt to the tune of $1.5 million per show.

Now, a rep for MGM Resorts International tells ABC Audio, "MGM and Bruno's partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests."

Calling Bruno "one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers," MGM adds that his "brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe."

A person who's familiar with the terms of Bruno's residency told the Las Vegas Review-Journal of the report, "That whole thing is such BS."

Bruno has been performing at the Park MGM since 2016, and it keeps on being extended. This year, he'll be doing five shows in June, six shows in August and a show on September 1.

Bruno and MGM also recently teamed to open up a new nightclub, The Pinky Ring, at another one of the company's resorts, the Bellagio.

