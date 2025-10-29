The 30 most popular homes for sale in Crestview

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Crestview metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1725 Union Ave, Niceville, FL 32578

- Views: 479

- List price: $710,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,970

- Price per square foot: $239.06

#2. 611 2nd St, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 469

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 912

- Price per square foot: $307.02

#3. 27 Hidden Harbor Ln, Destin, FL 32550

- Views: 385

- List price: $509,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,019

- Price per square foot: $252.11

#4. 5 Country Club Rd, Shalimar, FL 32579

- Views: 366

- List price: $1,250,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,894

- Price per square foot: $321.01

#5. 431 Benning Dr Dr, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 362

- List price: $400,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,895

- Price per square foot: $211.08

#6. 4583 Sailmaker Ln, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 350

- List price: $1,150,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,578

- Price per square foot: $321.41

#7. 170 Markon Blvd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- Views: 325

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,958

- Price per square foot: $344.74

#8. 65 Island Grove Dr, Freeport, FL 32439

- Views: 323

- List price: $559,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,708

- Price per square foot: $206.61

#9. 603 Legion Dr, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 308

- List price: $529,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,423

- Price per square foot: $218.32

#10. 28 Sea Venture Aly, Inlet Beach, FL 32461

- Views: 307

- List price: $26,000,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,075

- Price per square foot: $5,123.15

#11. 206 W Sandestin Blvd, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

- Views: 291

- List price: $1,245,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,939

- Price per square foot: $642.08

#12. 865 Indigo Loop, Destin, FL 32550

- Views: 287

- List price: $649,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,091

- Price per square foot: $310.38

#13. 87 Cayman Cv, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 284

- List price: $1,100,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,158

- Price per square foot: $509.73

#14. 170 Baywind Dr, Niceville, FL 32578

- Views: 262

- List price: $840,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,679

- Price per square foot: $313.55

#15. 856 Sandgrass Blvd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- Views: 259

- List price: $1,283,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,117

- Price per square foot: $606.05

#16. 620 Legion Ct, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 259

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,321

- Price per square foot: $214.99

#17. 12 E Country Club Dr, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 256

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,154

- Price per square foot: $313.37

#18. 57 Kokomo, Row Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 253

- List price: $950,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,067

- Price per square foot: $459.60

#19. 4709 Amhurst Cir, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 253

- List price: $659,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,301

- Price per square foot: $286.40

#20. 15 Pine Cone Trl, Inlet Beach, FL 32461

- Views: 252

- List price: $1,699,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,725

- Price per square foot: $623.49

#21. 200 Wekiva Cv, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 243

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,539

- Price per square foot: $275.31

#22. 6 Country Club Dr, Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 242

- List price: $739,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,096

- Price per square foot: $352.58

#23. 399 Driftwood Point Rd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- Views: 242

- List price: $4,200,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,898

- Price per square foot: $1,077.48

#24. 21 Onyx Cv, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

- Views: 240

- List price: $1,185,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,374

- Price per square foot: $499.16

#25. 200 Sandestin Ln, Apt 303 Miramar Beach, FL 32550

- Views: 233

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 952

- Price per square foot: $262.50

#26. 4203 Indian Bayou Trl, # 1704 Destin, FL 32541

- Views: 233

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 970

- Price per square foot: $309.28

#27. 53 W Seacrest Beach Blvd, Inlet Beach, FL 32461

- Views: 232

- List price: $1,295,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,810

- Price per square foot: $715.47

#28. 10 Lake Lorraine Cir, Shalimar, FL 32579

- Views: 230

- List price: $480,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,023

- Price per square foot: $237.27

#29. 1356 N County Highway, 393 Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- Views: 227

- List price: $549,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,892

- Price per square foot: $290.43

#30. 94 S Summit Dr, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

- Views: 227

- List price: $1,275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,064

- Price per square foot: $617.73

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.