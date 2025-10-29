The 30 most popular homes for sale in Deltona

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in Deltona, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Deltona metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 167 Daytona Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32117

- Views: 689

- List price: $199,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,322

- Price per square foot: $150.53

#2. 1 Oceans West Blvd, Unit 1B5 Daytona Beach, FL 32118

- Views: 631

- List price: $136,500

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,327

- Price per square foot: $102.86

#3. 141 Kingston Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

- Views: 608

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,624

- Price per square foot: $107.76

#4. 8 Random Pl, Palm Coast, FL 32164

- Views: 559

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,610

- Price per square foot: $173.91

#5. 2115 Elkcam Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725

- Views: 530

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,730

- Price per square foot: $86.71

#6. 1183 E Lombardy Dr, Deltona, FL 32725

- Views: 524

- List price: $269,990

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,982

- Price per square foot: $136.22

#7. 2 Bird Haven Pl, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- Views: 523

- List price: $324,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,143

- Price per square foot: $151.61

#8. 13 Cottagegate Ct, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- Views: 451

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,705

- Price per square foot: $258.41

#9. 710 Orange Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

- Views: 447

- List price: $199,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,492

- Price per square foot: $133.38

#10. 615 Weber Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

- Views: 437

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,616

- Price per square foot: $102.10

#11. 1931 S Peninsula Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

- Views: 434

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,506

- Price per square foot: $195.88

#12. 320 Bostwick Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

- Views: 434

- List price: $440,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,522

- Price per square foot: $289.09

#13. 2258 N Normandy Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725

- Views: 427

- List price: $270,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,976

- Price per square foot: $136.64

#14. 1601 Promenade Cir, Port Orange, FL 32129

- Views: 403

- List price: $419,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,465

- Price per square foot: $170.34

#15. 670 Glen Cir, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

- Views: 398

- List price: $690,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,154

- Price per square foot: $218.77

#16. 644 Hamlet Dr, Port Orange, FL 32127

- Views: 392

- List price: $365,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,699

- Price per square foot: $214.83

#17. 1421 Margina Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

- Views: 391

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,546

- Price per square foot: $177.88

#18. 108 Gray Dove Ct, Daytona Beach, FL 32119

- Views: 386

- List price: $189,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,183

- Price per square foot: $159.76

#19. 5 Collins Ln, Palm Coast, FL 32137

- Views: 384

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,530

- Price per square foot: $245.10

#20. 257 Huntington Dr, Deland, FL 32724

- Views: 380

- List price: $399,990

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,786

- Price per square foot: $143.57

#21. 8 Sharon Ter, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

- Views: 376

- List price: $419,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,832

- Price per square foot: $228.71

#22. 214 Cedar St, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

- Views: 365

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,807

- Price per square foot: $138.35

#23. 15 Zelda Ct, Palm Coast, FL 32164

- Views: 363

- List price: $335,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,265

- Price per square foot: $147.90

#24. 4 Eastgate Ln, Palm Coast, FL 32164

- Views: 354

- List price: $374,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,147

- Price per square foot: $174.20

#25. 311 N 11th St, Flagler Beach, FL 32136

- Views: 353

- List price: $549,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,878

- Price per square foot: $292.81

#26. 114 Sand Pine Pl, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

- Views: 352

- List price: $649,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,383

- Price per square foot: $272.56

#27. 29 Twin River Dr, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

- Views: 350

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,094

- Price per square foot: $258.24

#28. 948 Orange Ave, Port Orange, FL 32129

- Views: 349

- List price: $237,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,326

- Price per square foot: $178.73

#29. 9 Forest View Way, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

- Views: 347

- List price: $969,999

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,840

- Price per square foot: $200.41

#30. 22 Old Bridge Way, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

- Views: 345

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,870

- Price per square foot: $226.48

