The 30 most popular homes for sale in Homosassa Springs

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Homosassa Springs metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 3275 W Daffodil Dr, Beverly Hills, FL 34465
- Views: 357
- List price: $419,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,017
- Price per square foot: $208.18
#2. 2457 S Summerwood, Pt Inverness, FL 34450
- Views: 287
- List price: $189,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,260
- Price per square foot: $150.00
#3. 4760 N Baywood Dr, Beverly Hills, FL 34465
- Views: 285
- List price: $489,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,725
- Price per square foot: $179.78
#4. 8738 E Clearview St, Floral City, FL 34436
- Views: 250
- List price: $329,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,308
- Price per square foot: $252.22
#5. 4081 E Berry St, Inverness, FL 34453
- Views: 249
- List price: $185,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,524
- Price per square foot: $121.39
#6. 201 Talmage Ave, Inverness, FL 34450
- Views: 245
- List price: $115,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,192
- Price per square foot: $52.69
#7. 4607 S Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450
- Views: 242
- List price: $265,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,612
- Price per square foot: $164.39
#8. 1317 Carl St, Inverness, FL 34453
- Views: 236
- List price: $164,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,008
- Price per square foot: $162.70
#9. 5950 N Petunia Ter, Beverly Hills, FL 34465
- Views: 235
- List price: $225,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,173
- Price per square foot: $103.54
#10. 11168 N Tulsa Ter, Citrus Springs, FL 34433
- Views: 233
- List price: $227,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,332
- Price per square foot: $170.42
#11. 6893 W Jehle Ct, Crystal River, FL 34429
- Views: 210
- List price: $118,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,792
- Price per square foot: $42.26
#12. 8781 S Lakeshore Dr, Floral City, FL 34436
- Views: 205
- List price: $465,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $232.50
#13. 10335 S Mcclung Loop, Homosassa, FL 34448
- Views: 203
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,645
- Price per square foot: $212.77
#14. 4100 E Grant St, Inverness, FL 34453
- Views: 202
- List price: $179,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,040
- Price per square foot: $172.12
#15. 658 NE 10th St, Crystal River, FL 34428
- Views: 199
- List price: $125,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,042
- Price per square foot: $61.21
#16. 4353 N Indianhead Rd, Hernando, FL 34442
- Views: 197
- List price: $390,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,794
- Price per square foot: $217.39
#17. 1105 N Mediterranean Way, Inverness, FL 34453
- Views: 195
- List price: $365,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,876
- Price per square foot: $194.56
#18. 2170 W Austin Dr, Citrus Springs, FL 34434
- Views: 192
- List price: $179,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 787
- Price per square foot: $228.59
#19. 3410 N Bay Ave, Crystal River, FL 34428
- Views: 190
- List price: $189,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,104
- Price per square foot: $171.20
#20. 1865 W Citrus Springs Blvd, Citrus Springs, FL 34434
- Views: 189
- List price: $274,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,679
- Price per square foot: $163.73
#21. 1027 N Country Club Dr, # 7 Crystal River, FL 34429
- Views: 186
- List price: $249,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,246
- Price per square foot: $200.56
#22. 222 N Mesquite, Pt Lecanto, FL 34461
- Views: 184
- List price: $249,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,362
- Price per square foot: $183.48
#23. 82 S J Kellner Blvd, Beverly Hills, FL 34465
- Views: 180
- List price: $185,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,604
- Price per square foot: $115.34
#24. 729 Desota Ave, Inverness, FL 34452
- Views: 179
- List price: $264,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,134
- Price per square foot: $233.60
#25. 5825 W Cinnamon Ridge Dr, Homosassa, FL 34448
- Views: 178
- List price: $279,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,248
- Price per square foot: $224.28
#26. 7838 S Four Oaks Dr, Floral City, FL 34436
- Views: 177
- List price: $279,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,266
- Price per square foot: $221.09
#27. 2192 W Rutland Dr, Citrus Springs, FL 34434
- Views: 177
- List price: $259,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,312
- Price per square foot: $197.41
#28. 409 Poinsettia Ave, Inverness, FL 34452
- Views: 177
- List price: $170,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,374
- Price per square foot: $123.73
#29. 1006 Leroy Bellamy Rd, Inverness, FL 34450
- Views: 176
- List price: $184,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,316
- Price per square foot: $140.50
#30. 1711 N Croft Ave, Inverness, FL 34453
- Views: 175
- List price: $299,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,112
- Price per square foot: $141.81
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.