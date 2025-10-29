The 30 most popular homes for sale in Miami

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Miami metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 7126 SW 103rd Pl, Miami, FL 33173
- Views: 1,610
- List price: $460,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,297
- Price per square foot: $354.66
- See 7126 SW 103rd Pl, Miami, FL 33173 on Redfin.com
#2. 6418 SW 39th Ter, Miami, FL 33155
- Views: 991
- List price: $798,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,730
- Price per square foot: $461.27
- See 6418 SW 39th Ter, Miami, FL 33155 on Redfin.com
#3. 6391 SW 20th St, West Miami, FL 33155
- Views: 972
- List price: $503,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,844
- Price per square foot: $273.05
- See 6391 SW 20th St, West Miami, FL 33155 on Redfin.com
#4. 9625 SW 47th St, Miami, FL 33165
- Views: 872
- List price: $749,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $312.08
- See 9625 SW 47th St, Miami, FL 33165 on Redfin.com
#5. 1441 SE 20th Rd, Homestead, FL 33035
- Views: 863
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,874
- Price per square foot: $160.03
- See 1441 SE 20th Rd, Homestead, FL 33035 on Redfin.com
#6. 239 SW 9th St, # 2303 Miami, FL 33130
- Views: 770
- List price: $122,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 809
- Price per square foot: $150.80
- See 239 SW 9th St, # 2303 Miami, FL 33130 on Redfin.com
#7. 1739 NW 113th Ter, Miami, FL 33167
- Views: 768
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,126
- Price per square foot: $222.02
- See 1739 NW 113th Ter, Miami, FL 33167 on Redfin.com
#8. 28346 SW 141st Pl, Homestead, FL 33033
- Views: 728
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,160
- Price per square foot: $301.72
- See 28346 SW 141st Pl, Homestead, FL 33033 on Redfin.com
#9. 4065 Battersea Rd, Coconut Grove, FL 33133
- Views: 725
- List price: $3,750,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,716
- Price per square foot: $1,009.15
- See 4065 Battersea Rd, Coconut Grove, FL 33133 on Redfin.com
#10. 9835 SW 85th St, Miami, FL 33173
- Views: 716
- List price: $769,990
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,247
- Price per square foot: $342.67
- See 9835 SW 85th St, Miami, FL 33173 on Redfin.com
#11. 1225 Asturia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
- Views: 712
- List price: $1,795,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,149
- Price per square foot: $835.27
- See 1225 Asturia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 on Redfin.com
#12. 6820 SW 32nd St, Miami, FL 33155
- Views: 699
- List price: $860,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,934
- Price per square foot: $444.67
- See 6820 SW 32nd St, Miami, FL 33155 on Redfin.com
#13. 5925 SW 51st St, Miami, FL 33155
- Views: 663
- List price: $1,250,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,592
- Price per square foot: $785.18
- See 5925 SW 51st St, Miami, FL 33155 on Redfin.com
#14. 6202 SW 65th Ave, South Miami, FL 33143
- Views: 663
- List price: $1,299,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,896
- Price per square foot: $685.13
- See 6202 SW 65th Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 on Redfin.com
#15. 1545 Siena Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
- Views: 655
- List price: $1,425,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,613
- Price per square foot: $883.45
- See 1545 Siena Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146 on Redfin.com
#16. 1202 Granada Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134
- Views: 647
- List price: $2,990,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,855
- Price per square foot: $1,047.29
- See 1202 Granada Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 on Redfin.com
#17. 5120 Carillo St, Coral Gables, FL 33146
- Views: 644
- List price: $3,288,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,080
- Price per square foot: $1,067.53
- See 5120 Carillo St, Coral Gables, FL 33146 on Redfin.com
#18. 1355 NE 167th St, # 214 Miami, FL 33162
- Views: 619
- List price: $49,999
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 883
- Price per square foot: $56.62
- See 1355 NE 167th St, # 214 Miami, FL 33162 on Redfin.com
#19. 3220 Calusa St, Coconut Grove, FL 33133
- Views: 600
- List price: $3,250,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,267
- Price per square foot: $994.80
- See 3220 Calusa St, Coconut Grove, FL 33133 on Redfin.com
#20. 2915 SW 92nd Pl, Miami, FL 33165
- Views: 595
- List price: $654,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,269
- Price per square foot: $515.37
- See 2915 SW 92nd Pl, Miami, FL 33165 on Redfin.com
#21. 520 Castania Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
- Views: 593
- List price: $2,198,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,955
- Price per square foot: $1,124.30
- See 520 Castania Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146 on Redfin.com
#22. 335 Romano Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
- Views: 592
- List price: $1,595,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,648
- Price per square foot: $967.84
- See 335 Romano Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 on Redfin.com
#23. 15445 SW 26th Ter, Miami, FL 33185
- Views: 584
- List price: $815,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,243
- Price per square foot: $251.31
- See 15445 SW 26th Ter, Miami, FL 33185 on Redfin.com
#24. 9201 SW 170th Ln, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
- Views: 578
- List price: $900,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,220
- Price per square foot: $405.41
- See 9201 SW 170th Ln, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 on Redfin.com
#25. 5940 N Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140
- Views: 578
- List price: $169,000,000
- Beds: 8 | Baths: 14.5 | Square feet: 16,910
- Price per square foot: $9,994.09
- See 5940 N Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 on Redfin.com
#26. 6621 SW 116th Pl, Unit B2 Miami, FL 33173
- Views: 575
- List price: $425,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,330
- Price per square foot: $319.55
- See 6621 SW 116th Pl, Unit B2 Miami, FL 33173 on Redfin.com
#27. 11340 SW 74th Ct, Pinecrest, FL 33156
- Views: 572
- List price: $2,525,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,039
- Price per square foot: $830.87
- See 11340 SW 74th Ct, Pinecrest, FL 33156 on Redfin.com
#28. 11217 SW 1 St, # 5 Sweetwater, FL 33174
- Views: 565
- List price: $400,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,636
- Price per square foot: $244.50
- See 11217 SW 1 St, # 5 Sweetwater, FL 33174 on Redfin.com
#29. 1020 SW 22nd St, Miami, FL 33129
- Views: 563
- List price: $1,395,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,870
- Price per square foot: $745.99
- See 1020 SW 22nd St, Miami, FL 33129 on Redfin.com
#30. 2972 Shipping Ave, # 2972 Coconut Grove, FL 33133
- Views: 551
- List price: $1,545,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,756
- Price per square foot: $879.84
- See 2972 Shipping Ave, # 2972 Coconut Grove, FL 33133 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.