40th anniversary version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' coming with Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Bono & more

The song that invented the concept of the all-star charity record is getting a 40th anniversary rerelease — with vocals from the artists who’ve sung on different versions of the song over the years mashed together.

The song is "Do They Know It's Christmas?," originally released in 1984 and credited to Band Aid, a collection of U.K. stars that included U2's Bono, George Michael, Culture Club's Boy George, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon and Sting.

The record, spearheaded by Irish musician Bob Geldof, raised millions for famine relief in Ethiopia and led to the 1985 all-star benefit concert Live Aid. Over the last 40 years, the Band Aid Charitable Trust has raised nearly $180 million for that cause and others.

The song was later revived in 1989, 2004 and 2014, each time with the artists who were popular at that moment, such as Coldplay's Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran, One Direction, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Snow Patrol, Dido, Natasha Bedingfield and Sinéad O'Connor.

According to the BBC, the 40th anniversary "ultimate mix" will be released Nov. 25, and a new video will be released featuring archival footage of the late David Bowie introducing the singers. The song will be part of a compilation album due out Nov. 29.

According to the BBC, the voices you'll hear on the new version include Harry Styles, Seal, Sting, Bono, Ed Sheeran, Boy George, Sam Smith, Chris Martin, the late George Michael and the late Sinéad O'Connor, singing to music recorded over the years by Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, members of Radiohead, Blur and more.

The original version of "Do They Know It's Christmas?" was the bestselling single in U.K. history until it was eclipsed by Elton John's Princess Diana tribute, "Candle in the Wind '97."

