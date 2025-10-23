5 Seconds of Summer announce Everyone's a Star! world tour

5 Seconds of Summer will return to the U.S. next spring and summer as part of a world tour in support of their upcoming album, EVERYONE'S A STAR!, due Nov. 14.

The tour gets underway in March 2026 with a European and a U.K. leg, before heading to North America for a round of dates that start May 29, 2026, in Uncasville, Connecticut. That leg of the tour — which will include stops at LA's Kia Forum and New York's Madison Square Garden — is set to wrap Aug. 2, 2026, in Mountain View, California.

The general sale for tickets begins Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. local time at the official 5SOS website. VIP packages will also be available on the website.

Meanwhile, the Australian band has released a new single from the upcoming album, "Telephone Busy."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.