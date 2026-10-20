7 wedding expenses that are tax deductible

Weddings are expensive, and while they aren't tax-deductible, with a little planning, you might be surprised to find a few silver linings. While tax write-offs may not be on your mind while planning your wedding, you may be able to garner a tax deduction as you prepare to head down the aisle. Intuit TurboTax shares some ideas.

1. The Church

If you are paying a ceremony fee, the fee itself won't be tax deductible because it is paid in exchange for receiving a service. According to the IRS, if you receive a benefit in exchange for the contribution, such as merchandise, goods, or services, you can only deduct the amount that exceeds the fair market value of the benefit received or expected to be received.

However, any additional donation to the church with no expectation of benefit can be deductible. It may be worth increasing your donations for the year to get a double benefit: a tax write-off and a warm glow from donating to a good cause.

2. The Venue

If you are having your reception or getting married at a nonprofit venue, like a historical garden, museum or state park, you are supporting a great cause, but don’t assume the rental is tax deductible.

Generally, payment for venue fees in exchange for a service is not deductible. However, if the venue structures your contract so that you pay a specific amount over and above the fair market value of the rental, that excess portion may be considered a charitable donation. Check with the site representative for more details.

3. Flowers

Once your wedding is over, have a friend take the flowers to a homeless shelter, women’s center, or similar nonprofit organization. Not only will you have done a good deed, but you may be able to take a tax deduction for the value of the items donated. Remember that the deductible amount may be considerably less than the price you paid, as you cannot deduct the full price you paid the florist (which includes labor, design, and setup). You can only deduct the fair market value of the flowers at the time of donation.

4. The Gown

Donate your wedding gown to a nonprofit organization such as Brides for a Cause or Brides Against Breast Cancer, and you’ll help others enjoy their special day in style. The same goes for the flower girl and bridesmaid dresses, as well as candles and other decorations that won’t spoil.

5. The Food

Ask the caterer to package the leftovers, and then you or a designated person from your wedding party can drop them off at an IRS-recognized nonprofit organization that feeds others in need. The organization will give you a donation letter that you can use as proof of charitable contribution, but be realistic about the write-off. You can only deduct the fair market value of the food in its current state.

6. Wedding Favors

Instead of soon-forgotten trinkets, make a donation to a charity on behalf of everyone at your wedding as a “thank you” for being a part of your special day. You’ll help others while garnering yourself a tax deduction. You might even let your wedding party choose the charities they treasure.

7. Gift Registry

Along with a traditional gift wish list, you can create a charity registry through My Registry and encourage guests to donate to your favorite cause. Donations are tax deductible, so your guests can feel good while giving back and celebrating you at the same time. Keep in mind that in order to claim a tax deduction for charitable donations, you have to donate to a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and typically, you have to have enough tax deductions to itemize your deductions.

Be sure to document your donations with receipts and contracts, so you’ll have the documents available at tax time. Then you can claim your tax deductions, boost your tax refund, and have extra funds to toast your wedded bliss.

This story was produced by Intuit TurboTax and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.