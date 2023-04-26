Aaron Dessner: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is "the greatest show I've ever seen," working with her is "a total honor"

Taylor Swift's frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, who worked with her on folklore, evermore and Midnights, recently joined her onstage for a performance at the Tampa, Florida, stop of her Eras Tour. And he still can't get over how amazing it was.

Speaking to NME, Dessner said of the tour, "It's just kind of … the greatest show I've ever seen. Like, it's just insane. The scale of the tour. And the music, the visual design, the choreography and her musicianship, it's on a level that I've never seen anything like."

Dessner and his band The National are releasing a new album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, on Friday, and Taylor guests on a song called "The Alcott." He says that Taylor gives him "something to aspire to: to be that ambitious with her music."

“She has this work ethic and wonder at the creative process ... she loves making stuff," he says. "And she’s not cynical in any way, she’s as DIY as anyone.”

"I think sometimes people ask me questions about working with pop stars like it's not an honor, but it's a total honor," Dessner, who also worked on Ed Sheeran's new album, adds. "I learned way more from her than she's learned with us."

