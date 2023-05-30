In addition to Madonna, Sam Smith is collaborating with Anitta

Looks like Sam Smith is on a collaboration roll.

After teasing something with Madonna last week, it's been revealed that they're doing something with Brazilian superstar Anitta, as well. In her cover story for Harper's Bazaar's June/July Freedom Issue, Anitta talks about working on her sixth album and adds that she's working on a new song, which the magazine describes as "a lusty duet," with Sam.

"Anitta’s energy is amazing,” Sam tells the magazine. “We connected immediately, and it just made the collaboration feel so special that there was genuine friendship there.” Sam also praised Anitta's "clear vision" when it comes to navigating the music industry.

It's not clear when either of these collaborations will come out. Last week, Sam seemed to tease that they were going to reveal the Madonna one at their concert in Manchester, but they had to cancel due to vocal issues.

