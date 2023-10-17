Adele "jealous" she missed Madonna's tour opener: "She really is the Queen"

Adele really wanted to go see Madonna when the Queen of Pop opened her Celebration Tour in London October 14, but she couldn't because she was busy doing her own show in Las Vegas. That, however, didn't stop her from sharing her feelings of FOMO.

In fan-captured video posted on social media, Adele told the crowd at her Weekends with Adele show, "Do you know Madonna did the opening of her tour tonight in London? Do we have any Madonna fans here tonight?"

"I love Madonna and I'm glad she's better and she's able to open," Adele continued, referring to the bacterial infection that put the music legend in the hospital earlier this year. "I'm very, very jealous I wasn’t at the London show, but I’ll see her whenever she stops by in L.A. Very, very excited."

"She really is the Queen," Adele concluded.

Madonna's tour features hits from across her entire four-decade career, recreations of some of her iconic looks and more. On opening night, she told the crowd, "It’s been a crazy year. I didn’t think I was going to make it and neither did my doctors.”

The Celebration Tour arrives in North America in December.

