Adele posts retrospective video documenting Munich residency: "It's truly remarkable"

After telling her fans at her final concert in Munich, Germany, that she won't see them "for an incredibly long time" once she completes her Las Vegas residency, Adele has posted a video documenting her record-breaking series of shows at her custom-built stadium -- along with a heartfelt message.

The video, set to her songs "Strangers by Nature" and "When We Were Young," shows Adele performing onstage, fans streaming into the stadium and enjoying the show, and fans visiting the special Adele World area where they enjoyed hospitality before and after the performance.

"Wow! Wow! Wow! Munich you were incredible! What a phenomenal experience. I am truly touched by the genuine outpouring of love and good will I felt from every single person who came to every single show," she captioned the video. "It was the best vibes all round. I’ve never seen anything like these shows it was truly spectacular, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to do them."

"I hope those of you who came had the best time at ‘Adele World’. I had the time of my life adding all the personal and immersive touches to it," she continued. "I’m overwhelmingly proud of my entire team and teammates. Thank you as always for making me look so f***** good."

"There truly is no feeling like standing in front of people you’ve never met, belting out a bunch of songs that changed your life that in ways somehow changed theirs too," she concluded. "It’s truly remarkable and an extraordinary story to be able to tell. I’ve been sobbing watching this beautiful video! Danke Munchen!"

With over 730,000 tickets sold, Adele's Munich shows boasted the highest attendance of any concert residency outside Las Vegas.

