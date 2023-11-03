Adele to receive leadership award at Women in Entertainment gala

Adele is being honored with an award at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala next month.

The singer will receive the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, which spotlights trailblazers and philanthropists in entertainment and media. The award is named after the former CEO of Paramount Pictures, the first woman to head a Hollywood studio.

"Adele is a singular talent who has captivated the world with her incredible music," Lansing tells THR in a statement. "Beyond that, she paved the way for female artists to embrace their authentic selves and define their own voices and careers at a critical moment for women in music, empowering countless other female artists to do the same. I could not be more thrilled that Adele is receiving the award that bears my name."

THR co-editors-in-chief Nekesa Mumbi Moody and Maer Roshan also say they are thrilled that Adele is this year's recipient, calling her "a brilliant songwriter, a stunning vocalist, a top-notch performer and an artist whose talents have no limit."

The Women in Entertainment breakfast gala will take place December 7 in Los Angeles.

