Adele says she really wants to "be a mum again, soon"

Adele's been hinting for quite some time that she'd like to have another baby. She reiterated that over the weekend in Las Vegas at her Weekends with Adele residency.

In a TikTok filmed at Adele's August 26 show and posted on ET Online, a fan tells the singer she's pregnant with a girl and asks for her help in naming her. Adele replied, "I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone."

The fan shares that she's trying to choose between the names Parker or Spencer for a girl and pledges that she'll go with whichever one Adele picks. Adele replies, "I can't say Parker, because Rich likes that name," referring to her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

Adele then chooses Spencer but suggests another name: Ray; the shocked fan reveals that "Ray" will be her daughter's middle name.

Earlier in August, Adele also brought up the subject of motherhood: After helping a couple do their gender reveal at her concert, she got emotional and asked them to do HER gender reveal...when she's in need of that service.

Adele has a 10-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

