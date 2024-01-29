Adele says she’ll go on tour for her next album

Adele has promised to go on tour with her next album, but don't anticipate that to happen anytime soon.

At her most recent Weekends with Adele show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, the singer told the crowd she'll go on tour the next time she releases new music, which will most likely be a while from now.

"I just don't think I'm going to write an album for quite some time," Adele said. "But next time I do, I'll come to wherever it is that you live."

She then told the audience at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace that she’s going to miss performing shows for this residency. Her run ends this summer in June.

"I'm gonna miss this so much," Adele said. "I really, really, really do love this show."

