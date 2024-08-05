Adele's Munich shows could break concert records held by U2 and Coldplay

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour may currently be the highest-grossing tour of all time, but Adele's newly launched run of shows in Munich may end up being the biggest concert series ever, in both attendance and ticket sales, Billboard reports.

The series features Adele performing in a custom-built stadium, which holds 74,000 people, twice a week through August. It's a destination event, since Munich is easily reachable to the rest of Europe by train or plane, and Adele hasn't played in continental Europe since 2016.

Billboard predicts that it may very well break the attendance record for a concert engagement, which is currently held by Coldplay. They drew 627,000 fans to 10 shows in Argentina in 2022.

Billboard also notes it could break the box office record for a concert engagement, which is currently held by U2. The Irish rockers took in nearly $110 million for their 17 shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

As Billboard notes, even if just 85% of the tickets for Adele are sold, she will break Coldplay's attendance record.

Adele's production reportedly cost $100 million. It includes the world's biggest screen, fireworks, a string section and, as previously reported, an additional area called Adele World with a Ferris wheel, live entertainment, merch, and food and drink options.

