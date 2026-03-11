After calling out Timothée Chalamet, Doja Cat admits, 'I've never been to a ballet. I've never seen an opera'

In response to Timothée Chalamet's claim that "no one cares" about opera or ballet, Doja Cat posted and then deleted a TikTok calling out the actor for his comments. Now she's coming clean about the fact that her Chalamet response was just "virtue signaling."

In her deleted TikTok addressed to Timothée, Doja said, "Your industry has a tough time. My industry has a tough time. Doesn’t mean people don’t care about it. People care. ... There’s still an audience. People give a f***."

But Doja said in a follow-up TikTok, "I am gonna come out and just say that I know nothing about opera. I know nothing about ballet." She added, "I've never been to a ballet. I've never seen an opera."

“What I was doing yesterday was virtue signaling, because I wanted to connect, and I knew that Timothée’s goof-up was something that I could leverage in order for people to connect with me and f*** with me,” she said.

“And it’s easy,” she continued. “It’s a modern way to garner clicks, likes, approval and all kinds of things like that from people. And so I did that yesterday, and I didn’t really think about why I was doing it. ... Am I proud of it? No.”

She concluded, "It just kind of furthers the fact that sometimes I think s*** and then I’m like, ‘Never mind.' So never mind.”

