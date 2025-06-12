After Oscar nod, Ariana Grande could get an Emmy nomination, too

Ariana Grande received an Oscar nomination for her role in Wicked, and she may receive an Emmy nomination for a different project.

According to Variety, Ariana's name was submitted in the guest comedy actress category for her Saturday Night Live hosting stint in October 2024 — the third episode of the show's landmark 50th season.

Ari got raves for her work on the show, which included the now-iconic "Bridesmaids" sketch. The viral sketch featured Ari and the female cast members singing an off-key rendition of Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" and introduced Marcello Hernandez as "Domingo."

She also played a mom who makes out with Bowen Yang in the "Charades" sketch, impersonated Céline Dion and Jennifer Coolidge, and portrayed Antonio, a 13-year-old, severely traumatized castrato. It became the highest rated episode since Elon Musk hosted the show in May 2021.

The Emmy nominations will be announced July 15.

