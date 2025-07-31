After teasing future project, 'Wednesday''s Tim Burton won't confirm Lady Gaga collab

Lady Gaga guest stars on the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series Wednesday, but the show's director and executive producer Tim Burton refused to confirm a future project with the singer that he teased a few days ago.

"She's such an artist and so for me, working with an artist is inspirational," Burton told Variety at the premiere of Wednesday season two in London on July 30. Noting that Steve Buscemi and Joanna Lumley have also joined the cast this season, Burton said of them and Gaga, "These people come on this set, you see the whole crew kind of light up. It's a beautiful thing to witness."

On July 25, Burton attended the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy and took part in a Q&A, during which he told the crowd, "She's an amazing artist and I just worked with her on Wednesday a little bit and then I've done something else with her."

But when Variety asked if he could reveal more details or confirm that they two are, indeed, working together again, Burton said, "No, I can't. But I hope so."

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 premieres Aug. 6. During this season, Gaga will play Rosaline Rotwood, a "legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday." She couldn't attend the premiere because she's currently on her Mayhem Ball tour.

