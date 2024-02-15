Ahead of No Doubt reunion gigs, Gwen Stefani says she "doesn't remember" their songs

No Doubt hasn't played together since 2015, and Gwen Stefani says she's going to have to hit the books before the band's reunion gigs at Coachella in April.

Appearing on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 14, Gwen noted the band hasn't started rehearsing for the gigs — and that she "doesn't remember" all their songs, "not at all."

"I think I'm going to have to learn, like, eight or nine," Gwen added. She then accidentally revealed that one of the songs they're going to be performing is "Different People," from 1995's Tragic Kingdom, which she described as one of the first songs she ever wrote.

Gwen added that she's "so excited" for the reunion gigs: "I think what is going to be hilarious is, I know what’s going to happen. I’m going to get onstage and look around and just start, like, cracking up. It’s just going to be like riding a bike. We’re going to be like, ‘What are we doing? We’re in the future right now. We're at Coachella.' It's gonna be bizarre."

Gwen also revealed that she started writing new music in 2020 after being inspired by her friend Kelly Clarkson. Gwen said during quarantine she was doing things like "cleaning toilets, doing the dinner, homeschool," but Kelly kept texting her with all the new songs she was writing.

"I'm like, 'Wait a minute! When? When are you doing this?'" Gwen laughed. "And that got me thinking, like, 'I wanna make music.'"

Gwen and her husband, Blake Shelton, then performed their new duet, "Purple Irises," on Kimmel.

