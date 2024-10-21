Alessia Cara's new album, 'Love & Hyperbole,' arrives Feb. 14

By Andrea Dresdale

Alessia Cara has a great Valentine's Day present for you.

Her new album, Love & Hyperbole, arrives Feb. 14, 2025. The Grammy-winning Canadian singer writes on Instagram, "I'm so happy to finally share this with you and I can't wait for you to hear the rest of what I feel is my best work to date—or at least my personal favorite. welcome to the L&H ERA IM BEAMING!!!!!!"

The second single from the album, "(Isn't It) Obvious," has also just been released; it features a guitar solo by John Mayer. It's the follow-up to the first release, "Dead Man." Alessia says in a statement, "If 'Dead Man' is about emotional distance, then '(Isn't It) Obvious' is about being physically apart from someone but reminding them how much you love them."

Love & Hyperbole is Alessia's fourth full-length album and the follow-up to 2021's In the Meantime.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!