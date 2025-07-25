Alex Warren and Justin Bieber top British charts with latest releases

Alex Warren and Justin Bieber aren't British royalty, but they're the kings of the charts across the pond.

After his song "Ordinary" set a record on the Official Singles Chart in the U.K., his album You'll Be Alright, Kid has topped the Official Albums Chart in that country. The album was already on the chart in its original form — as a 10-track project called You'll Be Alright Kid (Chapter 1), released in September — but since the full 21-track project was released, it's jumped 24 spots to hit #1. It's Alex's first #1 album in the U.K.

As for Justin, his "Daisies" has topped the Official U.K. Singles Chart. The song is his eighth #1 hit in that country, which makes him equal to The Rolling Stones and Oasis; those bands have also topped the chart eight times.

"Daisies," from Justin's surprise album Swag, is his first solo #1 hit in the U.K. in nearly 10 years, following 2015's "Love Yourself."

In the U.S., "Daisies" debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Alex will find out this weekend where his album has landed on the Billboard 200 chart. But no matter how high it climbs, Alex is grateful. He wrote on Instagram, "Almost a week of the album and honestly I've never been happier… I'll never stop saying thank you, you have changed my life forever."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.