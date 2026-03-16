Alex Warren taps Robert Irwin to help announce Australian tour dates

Alex Warren recruited Jennifer Aniston for an hilarious video to announce his North American tour last year. Now, he's made another funny video with another surprise celebrity cameo to announce a new leg of the tour.

Alex is taking his Finding Family on the Road tour Down Under and to Asia. In his announcement video, he and his wife Kouvr wake up late and frantically start packing for a trip, only to spot an alligator walking in their front door. The terrified couple hides behind their luggage as Alex asks, "What do we do? Can't you grab it or something?"

"Can't you just call someone?" responds Kouvr.

Alex makes a call, and a van pulls up: It's Robert Irwin, Dancing with the Stars champion, zookeeper, Australian and son of Steve Irwin, aka "The Crocodile Hunter." "G'day mate! How can I help?" he asks.

"The giant alligator in my living room?" Alex points out. "Oh, yeah!" says Robert. "Let me take a look." He then starts talking to the gator: "G'day! It'd be really nice if you could go and terrorize another friendly couple. I saw a house down the road that doesn't recycle! Pretty please?"

The gator reluctantly leaves, and a grateful Alex jumps into Robert's arms. Then we see Alex, Kouvr and Robert in Robert's van, with Robert asking, "Where to?"

The answer is Japan starting on Aug. 15, followed by one show in Singapore, two in New Zealand and five in Australia. Tickets go on sale March 20 at 11 a.m. local time via frontiertouring.com/alexwarren.

The U.S. leg of the tour begins May 25 in Nashville, Tennessee.

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