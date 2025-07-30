Alex Warren's success comes with hate: 'You just have to ignore it'

Alex Warren has become one of the biggest pop stars in the world in the last few months, thanks to his hit "Ordinary," which has been #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks. But while it's a dream come true to have this kind of success, Alex says it hasn't been easy navigating his rocket ride to fame.
"Actually, it's been really difficult. I had to delete a lot of social media apps off my phone," he tells People. "It's been difficult to not look at the hate and be like, 'You know what, I achieved this.'"
"It's so funny, but I love running errands," he tells People. "I think the biggest thing is you're always on the road, and you're always doing these crazy things, and to be able to sit on my couch and watch TV or drive my car and go on a winding road just sounds really, really therapeutic."
