All About That Baby: Meghan Trainor and hubby welcome second son

And baby makes four for Meghan Trainor.

The singer and her husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their second son, Barry Bruce Trainor, on July 1, she announced on Instagram on Tuesday, July 4.

"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," she wrote, along with a photo of herself embracing the newborn.

"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."

She included a slideshow of Daryl and another family member -- possibly her dad -- holding the baby, plus pics of her in her hospital bed.

Barry joins big brother Riley, 2, in the Trainor/Sabara clan.

Meghan's celebrity pals, including Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Ashley Benson, Chelsea Handler and Chrissy Metz all sent their congratulations in the comments. Scott Hoying of Pentatonix wrote, "A perfect beautiful icon, legend, star born into the most wonderful family possible! Congrats."

