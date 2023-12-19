Ally Brooke is engaged to boyfriend: "I was in pure shock"

Ally Brooke has a lot to celebrate this holiday season: Not only did she reunite with her Fifth Harmony group mate Dinah Jane for a Christmas single, but she just got engaged.

People reports that on Monday, Ally's longtime boyfriend, music executive Will Bracey, proposed while the two were at a New York City art gallery. Minutes after Bracey popped the question, Ally told People, "It is the best day of my life. It's wonderful, truly wonderful. I had no idea. No idea. When he did it, I was just in pure shock."

Bracey became Fifth Harmony's tour manager in 2015, and he and Ally began dating that same year, People notes. He told People that he proposed in New York because "it's where we fell in love," adding, "And who's not a fan of Christmastime in New York?"

"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with Will and just share the beautiful memories that we will create together as one," Ally told People. "That is wonderful and very special to me."

As for the ring -- custom-designed by a jeweler in Turkey -- Ally says, "Oh my goodness, it was beautiful. I was awe-struck. It fits like a glove, and it looks so beautiful on me. I'm just…I'm at a loss for words. I'm still in shock!"

