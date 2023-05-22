'American Idol' crowns its winner

ABC/Eric McCandless

By Andrea Tuccillo

And the new American Idol is … Iam Tongi.

On Sunday's 21st season finale, the 18-year-old Hawaii native was crowned the winner, with Megan Danielle as runner-up and Colin Stough in third place.

Tongi wowed the judges with performances of his new single "I'll Be Seeing You," "Don't Let Go," "Making Memories of Us" and "Cool Down," as well as a duet of "Monsters" with James Blunt.

Other performers during the finale included judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel RichieIdol season 2 contestants Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, former judge Keith Urban, Ellie Goulding, former Idol contestant Lauren Daigle, Pitbull and TLC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

