America's safest suburbs ranked for 2025
While costs are often a major factor for families deciding where to settle, safety is another important factor for quality of life. Many households are willing to pay a premium to be in a neighborhood they feel physically safe in, as valuable qualitative benefits may be at stake in establishing a sense of safety — particularly for families with children. But safety trends can change due to economic, legislative, and other factors. For instance, year over year, the median number of violent crimes in the suburbs increased from 198 to 231, while the median number of property crimes across those same suburbs decreased from 733 to 706.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 360 U.S. towns within 45 minutes driving distance of a major city based on the rates of violent crime, property crime, drug overdoses, traffic deaths, and excessive drinking to determine America's safest suburbs.
Key Findings
- Lehi, UT ranks as the safest suburb for the second year in a row. Only 9.4% of adults report excessive drinking in Lehi, the only suburb where this figure is less than 10%. Lehi also has the 22nd lowest rate of drug overdose deaths, and ranks relatively well across other safety metrics. The median monthly housing payment in Lehi is $1,881, compared to $125,860 in household income. On the opposite end of Salt Lake City, Layton, UT ranked the 7th safest suburb. Housing is more affordable in Layton at $1,524 per month, but median household income is also lower at $99,188.
- Two Dallas suburbs earn spots among the top 10. McKinney and Frisco ranked as the 9th and 10th safest suburbs, respectively. Both located in Collins County, they have some of the lowest drug overdose death rates studywide, and also score particularly well for crime. In McKinney, the median monthly housing payment is $2,101, compared to a median household income of $120,273. In Frisco, the figures are slightly higher with median housing payments at $2,389 and household incomes at $146,158.
- These midwestern suburbs have the lowest crime rates. Scottsburg, IN was the only suburb with no reported violent crimes, and only 10 property crimes were reported by its 7,338 residents. Canal Winchester, OH had the second lowest rate of violent crime with one incident among 9,659 residents, and it also boasted the lowest rate for property crime overall with six reported incidents. Gretna, NE had the third lowest rate of violent crime, with two incidents reported across 9,117 people.
- Des Moines, IA suburbs have the lowest rate of drug overdose deaths. Compared to the study-wide median of 26.6 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents, towns like Ames, IA, report a fraction of that at a rate of 7.7. In Ames, the median monthly housing cost is $1,082, compared to a median household income of $60,102.
- Boston and New York City suburbs have the lowest traffic deaths. Stop-and-go traffic does have some benefits. Despite wait times getting in and out of the nearby city center, Lexington and Somerville in Middlesex County, MA report an average of 4 vehicular accident deaths per 100,000 people. Similarly, in Hoboken, Edgewater, and Fort Lee, NJ, that figure is 4.4. For comparison, median traffic deaths across 360 suburbs were 10.8 per 100,000 residents.
SmartAsset
Top 20 Safest Suburbs
- Lehi, UT
- Population: 81,039
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0072
- Property crime per capita: 0.0158
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6054
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 11.8716
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 9.39%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,881
- Median household income: $125,860
- Bethesda, MD
- Population: 67,403
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0014
- Property crime per capita: 0.0197
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6211
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2443
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.28%
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,848
- Median household income: $191,348
- Great Falls, VA
- Population: 14,854
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0004
- Property crime per capita: 0.0032
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.3547
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 10.5282
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.78%
- Median monthly housing costs: 4000+
- Median household income: 250000+
- Rockville, MD
- Population: 67,218
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0064
- Property crime per capita: 0.0198
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6211
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2443
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.28%
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,262
- Median household income: $122,384
- Dacula, GA
- Population: 7,135
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0017
- Property crime per capita: 0.0062
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 9.3399
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 16.0970
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 16.16%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,547
- Median household income: $74,900
- Buford, GA
- Population: 17,611
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0028
- Property crime per capita: 0.0092
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 9.3399
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 16.0970
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 16.16%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,300
- Median household income: $71,598
- Layton, UT
- Population: 82,512
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0126
- Property crime per capita: 0.0267
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 6.4967
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 17.2372
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 13.77%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,524
- Median household income: $99,188
- Edgewater, NJ
- Population: 14,544
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0006
- Property crime per capita: 0.0142
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.3982
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.2795
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.52%
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,769
- Median household income: $137,847
- McKinney, TX
- Population: 202,314
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0059
- Property crime per capita: 0.0152
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 6.8868
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 10.0592
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.21%
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,101
- Median household income: $120,273
- Frisco, TX
- Population: 210,238
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0052
- Property crime per capita: 0.0215
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 6.8868
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 10.0592
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.21%
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,389
- Median household income: $146,158
- Gretna, NE
- Population: 9,117
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0002
- Property crime per capita: 0.0060
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 8.1621
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 7.9471
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 21.09%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,677
- Median household income: $118,765
- Noblesville, IN
- Population: 71,940
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0049
- Property crime per capita: 0.0102
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.9283
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2615
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.33%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,511
- Median household income: $102,319
- Fishers, IN
- Population: 100,918
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0040
- Property crime per capita: 0.0121
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.9283
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2615
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.33%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,701
- Median household income: $128,141
- Highland Park, IL
- Population: 30,229
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0007
- Property crime per capita: 0.0116
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 7.5845
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 18.3540
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 19.51%
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,700
- Median household income: $161,875
- Carmel, IN
- Population: 100,501
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0040
- Property crime per capita: 0.0164
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.9283
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2615
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.33%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,735
- Median household income: $134,602
- Lexington, MA
- Population: 34,085
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0013
- Property crime per capita: 0.0075
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.0318
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 24.3327
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 20.70%
- Median monthly housing costs: $3,508
- Median household income: $219,402
- Brownsburg, IN
- Population: 30,310
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0059
- Property crime per capita: 0.0136
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 7.3532
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 25.6008
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.72%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,372
- Median household income: $105,435
- Fort Lee, NJ
- Population: 39,818
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0076
- Property crime per capita: 0.0262
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.3982
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.2795
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.52%
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,055
- Median household income: $105,535
- Spring, TX
- Population: 67,103
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0028
- Property crime per capita: 0.0150
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 11.6254
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 21.3867
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 17.41%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,583
- Median household income: $86,888
- Canton, GA
- Population: 34,587
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0069
- Property crime per capita: 0.0141
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 8.3363
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 20.4587
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.43%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,499
- Median household income: $81,642
Data and Methodology
To find the safest suburbs, SmartAsset compared data for 360 places that are within 15 to 45 minutes of the 100 largest U.S. cities by car, that have at least 5,000 residents, by the following metrics:
- Violent crime rate. The number of violent crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI's 2023 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com
- Property crime rate. The number of property crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI's 2023 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com
- Vehicular mortality rate. The number of deaths due to traffic accidents per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2025 County Health Rankings.
- Drug poisoning mortality rate. The number of drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2025 County Health Rankings.
- Percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking. The percentage of adults who report binge or heavy drinking. Data is from the 2025 County Health Rankings.
The vehicular mortality rate, drug poisoning mortality rate, and percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking are all measured at the county level. Violent and property crime rates are at the city level.
Housing affordability and local incomes were also considered:
- Median monthly housing costs. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 5-year American Community Survey from 2023.
- Median household income. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 5-year American Community Survey from 2023.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.