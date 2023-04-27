'Amy Winehouse: In Her Words' collects late singer's journal entries, lyrics and photos

This September, Amy Winehouse would have turned 40. Her parents are marking that milestone by releasing Amy Winehouse: In Her Words, a collection of lyrics, journal entries, photos, mementos and more.

The contents of the book will "trace her creative evolution growing up in North London to global superstardom," according to publisher Harper Collins, and "will show fans, music aficionados, and pop culture fanatics Winehouse’s incredible writing process and creative mind."

The book is "a visual celebration of the singer’s life and reflects her sense of fun, emanates her strong spirit, and unfolds her inspiring development into an award-winning and chart-topping singer and lyricist," according to Harper Collins.

After recording her landmark album Back to Black and becoming the first British female artist ever to win five Grammys, Amy died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011. Her music has subsequently inspired everyone from Adele, Alessia Cara and Billie Eilish to Sam Smith and Bruno Mars.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.