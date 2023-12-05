"An amazing time, every single night": Maroon 5 announce new 2024 dates for Las Vegas residency

Maroon 5 has announced new 2024 dates for their M5LV The Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, and the 16 new shows go on sale December 9 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Guitarist James Valentine says they've been pleasantly surprised at how well the residency, which launched in early 2023, has been going.

"We were a little apprehensive. We didn't know about the crowds and how they were going to react or if we were going to get the same sort of energy that we would get from being on the road," James tells ABC Audio, saying the "amazing" crowds "really brought it every single night."

"I think everybody comes to Vegas to have a good time, so there was sort of like a Friday night energy even on the Wednesday night shows," he adds.

And he loves having fans come to them.

"For us, who have been in the game for a few years now ... it was very nice to just set up camp and be in one place," says James.

James says singer Adam Levine, a big gambler, has even been "controlling himself a little bit more." However, James laughs, "I did start playing craps maybe a little bit more than I should ... I probably need to slow down a little bit."

James says they're "definitely going to change some stuff up" for 2024. So for fans who missed them in 2023, "You get a second chance. It's an amazing time every single night ... it's a little more intimate. And you just can't match that Vegas energy. So you've got to come check it out."

Shows have been added for May 17, 18, 22, 25, 26, 29, 31; June 1; September 27, 28; and October: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.