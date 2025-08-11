Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift may be appearing on Travis Kelce's podcast

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in December 2024 (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, have talked an awful lot about Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on their New Heights podcast. However, Taylor has never appeared on the podcast ... but that might be changing.

New Heights teased on social media "a special episode with a VERY special guest" Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. They illustrated the post with a picture of Jason wearing an Eras Tour tee and a vaguely Taylor-shaped silhouette.

Soon after that post went up, the official fan site Taylor Nation posted, "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era.'" The post featured a number of onstage photos showing Taylor wearing orange — the same background color that was used on the New Heights post.

Plus, Taylor used a similar color as background for the message "See you next era" when the Eras Tour wrapped up in December 2024.

All this has, of course, convinced Swifties that Taylor may use an appearance on New Heights to announce her next album. We'll just have to wait and see.

