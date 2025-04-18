Ariana Grande says 'eternal sunshine' is 'my favorite album'

Ariana Grande has released a deluxe version of her most recent album, eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead, along with a short film that continues the story she began in one of her videos from 2024. Why is she putting so much effort into this particular album? Apparently it's because she likes it the best.

In a behind-the-scenes feature about the making of the short film, brighter days ahead, Ari is seen on set with her co-director on the project, Christian Breslauer. He says, "We think this is the right way to tie up the album." Ari replies, "I think so, too. I'm so grateful. It's my favorite album, you're my favorite director and these are my favorite videos. And so, yeah. We're gonna overdo it."

Elsewhere in the feature, Ari discusses a scene from the film in which her character, Peaches, is reassembled by her mad scientist father — played by Ari's real father, Ed Butera — after being torn apart.

"He stitches her back to life and when nothing is working, nothing is bringing her back to life, no matter how hard he tries, the thing that clicks is music," she says. She describes how this is a metaphor for her own life experiences.

"The same thing that has made my life complicated in certain ways is also the same thing that heals me time and time again, and that is music," she says.

"It's also been the most beautiful gift of my life and has always been the thing that has helped me heal — along with therapy. And learning to take care of myself. And boundaries."

