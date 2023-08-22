Ariana Grande says newest tattoo "felt very right"; reportedly splits with manager Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande has quite a few tattoos, but she says her newest one is something that she's waited a long time for.

During a new interview with Allure, Ariana reveals that she's gotten a tattoo of Glinda, the character she plays in the upcoming movie version of Wicked, tattooed on her hand. The image of Glinda, according to Ariana, is from the original L. Frank Baum Oz books. In addition to writing The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, which inspired Wicked, Baum wrote 13 other novels set in the Land of Oz, as well as a series of short stories.

Speaking to Allure, Ari said of her tattoos, "When they come to me, I just get them. This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time ... I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, 'I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,' and yeah, that felt very right."

In the chat with Allure, Ariana calls Wicked "one of the most deeply special and transformative and fulfilling experiences of my creative life."

Ariana also commented on her upcoming 10th anniversary celebration of her debut album, Yours Truly, which includes new live versions of the album's songs. She tells Allure she did it "as a surprise for my fans," adding, "It's like, I was so young. But I knew exactly what I wanted."

Ariana has been managed by Scooter Braun since she released Yours Truly in 2013, but now Billboard reports that she's split with him. Ari's departure comes the same day as the news that Demi Lovato has also left Braun and his SB Projects management company.

