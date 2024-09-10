Ariana Grande says latest Platinum awards are "quite insane"

Ariana Grande has multiple Platinum awards for her many hits, but she apparently never ceases to be amazed by them.

She shared a post on her Instagram Story from the Recording Industry Association of America — the folks who certify Gold and Platinum releases — announcing that her latest album, eternal sunshine, has gone Platinum, and so has her single "the boy is mine." Plus, her single "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" has been certified two-times Platinum.

Those single certifications follow the Platinum certification of the album's first single, "yes, and?," which hit that milestone in June. Ari also shared a post from the Chat Data account on social platform X announcing that she's the first artist this year to release three singles that have all been certified Platinum.

"this is quite insane to me," she wrote. "just wanted to say thank you and i love you so very much. this album is my favorite. i am moved and deeply grateful."

Ariana recently released an acoustic version of "we can't be friends" to mark the six-month anniversary of eternal sunshine.

