Ariana Grande scores biggest first-week sales of 2024 with 'eternal sunshine'

Katia Temkin/Republic

By Andrea Dresdale

As predicted, Ariana Grande's new album eternal sunshine has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

But that's not all: It's also scored the biggest first-week sales of any album so far this year. The album sold 227,000 units, beating the previous record of 148,000 units set last month by Vultures 1, the album by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign.

Billboard notes that the album's sales were boosted by the fact that there were numerous different album covers available on the vinyl and CD versions of the record, plus a "slightly deluxe" digital version of the record with four bonus tracks.

eternal sunshine is Ari's sixth #1 album, following Yours Truly, My Everything, Sweetener, thank u, next, and Positions. The album has so far spun off the hits "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)."

