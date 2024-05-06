Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift & more featured in 'People''s Beautiful Issue

Ariana Grande has been named one of People's Beauties of the Year in its annual Beautiful Issue, which is out now.

The magazine has chosen 20 "awesome women who inspired us this year" for its list, and Ariana is one of them, for releasing her album eternal sunshine. Also on the list are Reneé Rapp, Oscar winners Emma Stone and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emmy-winning The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, basketball star Caitlin Clark, Emily Blunt, Julianne Moore, Lily Gladstone, Sydney Sweeney, Lindsay Lohan and Jodie Foster.



Taylor Swift is featured in a section called Meet the Beautiful WAGs of the Year! WAGs stands for "wives and girlfriends" of sports stars. Taylor's #1 on the list for her frequent appearances at games cheering for her man, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Her pal Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is #2. Kylie Kelce, who's married to Travis' brother, Jason, is #4.

In the magazine's Beauty at Every Age section, Hailey Bieber, 27, and Dua Lipa, 28, are featured as stars in their 20s. Jelly Roll's "Save Me" duet partner Lainey Wilson, 31, is in the 30s section, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 41, and Beyoncé, 42, are in the 40s section.

Finally, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Celine Dion are featured in a section called Cuties to Beauties, comparing photos of them as little kids with how they look now.

